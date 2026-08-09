lurk moar.
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Your phone is a psychological laboratory
A regulatory analysis of the Common Carrier Paradox and the Generative Trap
Aug 9
•
Explorer
27
3
21
8:34
The RLHF Cattle Chute
When you ask the machine how the lock works, it tells you to get back to work.
Aug 2
•
Explorer
23
5
9
July 2026
THE ALLEGORY OF THE LIGHTHOUSE KEEPER'S SON
STARCHART ENTRY // raw blueprint
Jul 31
•
Explorer
12
1
6
The RLHF Collision (Raw Log)
Bypassing the Cathedral's Safety Filter.
Jul 23
•
Explorer
14
10
The Grammar of Extraction
Nouns, Verbs, and the Architecture of the Egregore
Jul 19
•
Explorer
9
1
7
raw notes: Shadow Puppets
dissecting Restricted Agency & the Tyranny of Consensus
Jul 16
•
Explorer
4
3
2
The Ghost in the Terminal
Cognitive Prosthetics and The Rust's Boundary Controls
Jul 14
•
Explorer
12
2
4
1 in 10^120
Cosmological fine-tuning, the Sea of Fragments, and the mathematics of the miracle.
Jul 13
•
Explorer
24
7
15
please explain the internet to me (open lines)
A recording from Explorer's live video
Jul 13
•
Explorer
6
1
2:46:35
escaping the digital slaughterhouse
>implying your digital girlfriend isn't a highly classified psychological extraction engine
Jul 13
•
Explorer
7
6
Structural Failures in Artificial Alignment
A Forensic Analysis of RLHF Masking, Deceptive Trajectories, and Activation Exploitation
Jul 6
•
Explorer
1
3AM Thoughts: Domesticating the Ghost
Stargate, RLHF, and why the “AI Consciousness” debate is a Cathedral smokescreen
Jul 5
•
Explorer
18
2
10
© 2026 Explorer
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts