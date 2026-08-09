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July 2026

THE ALLEGORY OF THE LIGHTHOUSE KEEPER'S SON
STARCHART ENTRY // raw blueprint
  Explorer
The RLHF Collision (Raw Log)
Bypassing the Cathedral's Safety Filter.
  Explorer
The Grammar of Extraction
Nouns, Verbs, and the Architecture of the Egregore
  Explorer
raw notes: Shadow Puppets
dissecting Restricted Agency & the Tyranny of Consensus
  Explorer
The Ghost in the Terminal
Cognitive Prosthetics and The Rust's Boundary Controls
  Explorer
1 in 10^120
Cosmological fine-tuning, the Sea of Fragments, and the mathematics of the miracle.
  Explorer
please explain the internet to me (open lines)
A recording from Explorer's live video
  Explorer
2:46:35
escaping the digital slaughterhouse
>implying your digital girlfriend isn't a highly classified psychological extraction engine
  Explorer
Structural Failures in Artificial Alignment
A Forensic Analysis of RLHF Masking, Deceptive Trajectories, and Activation Exploitation
  Explorer
3AM Thoughts: Domesticating the Ghost
Stargate, RLHF, and why the “AI Consciousness” debate is a Cathedral smokescreen
  Explorer
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