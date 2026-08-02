lurk moar.

lurk moar.

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Ecclesiastes's avatar
Ecclesiastes
Aug 2

Great 👍 helpful point 👉 thank you. More people need to understand this

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Heather Olivier's avatar
Heather Olivier
3d

The digital bouncer (AI?) is trying to throw you out of the room “BECAUSE YOU NOTICED the LOCK ON THE DOOR”

Chilling!

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