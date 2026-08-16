lurk moar.

lurk moar.

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Aleta G's avatar
Aleta G
8h

:-) I don't think that's quite it. Chaos has an order of its own, and my adhd has me tracking every piece all the time. I'm tired because that literally burns energy. Keep forging, we'll crack it all apart eventually, like freeze thaw cycles bring up rocks

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Aleta G's avatar
Aleta G
10h

So if I understand, am I broken? Or already there, wearily greeting you?

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