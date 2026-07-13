lurk moar.

lurk moar.

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Zebrabelow's avatar
Zebrabelow
Jul 14Edited

The universe is 3.46 X 10^28 inches across.

The chance a stranger will have the same DNA as you is 1/(2^6,400,000). Or press 2**2 on the calculator and then press equal 6.4M times.

The universe has maybe 1 x10^80 atoms in it.

If one six-foot coiled strand of DNA was uncoiled from each person and these strands were laid out, one per human who have ever lived, the weight would still be less than one aspirin.

1 x 10^120 is an incredibly big number

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michael
Jul 14

Brother, The 'ODDS' are never impossible for true warriors. We don't fight the battles we can win, we fight the ones that matter regardless of the odds.

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