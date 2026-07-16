lurk moar.

lurk moar.

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Rich Mulder's avatar
Rich Mulder
Jul 16

Damn good. Reminds me of the pendulums that collect Consensus described in Reality Transurfing.

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Stephan's avatar
Stephan
Jul 16

Nice thought. But the collapse of wave function is always a dependent and contingent one. No individual can create „reality“ on its own. There is always something you hit and that limits your abilities. As your pure existence limits by definition others abilities.

The whole „someone stole something from me“ narrative is the false one. Nothing is stolen. There isn‘t even a real puppet master. Because behind the puppet master would need to be another puppet master.

The rest is a good mixture between Buddhism and quantum physics. 😁

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