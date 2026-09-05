lurk moar.

lurk moar.

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Joanna's avatar
Joanna
18h

This is insane and scary.

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BigEyes14's avatar
BigEyes14
17h

Aaron parnas just echoed dre dossier on this very topic.

https://youtube.com/shorts/Lunv59wKbJM?is=f52QYOVepdVlxoZ7

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