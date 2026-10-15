lurk moar.

lurk moar.

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Aleta G's avatar
Aleta G
Oct 15

Damn.

Also, duh, I shoulda suggested that you run sessions on camera... I mean, seriously DUH.

Sigh.

You want to teach people to build their own exoskeleton, this'll work.

Also, I see part of why you don't 'just' sell skill packs - might feel a bit black market.

Lemme think.

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