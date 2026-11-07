Money has a smell.

Anyone who has ever worked a register at a gas station or counted a stack of crumpled twenties by hand knows the smell immediately. It isn’t paper and it isn’t metal. It is cotton-linen cloth soaked in oxidized ink, pocket lint, cigarette smoke, and the skin oils of a thousand strangers who held that bill before you. Coins are even louder. The copper and iron react with the oils on your fingers in five seconds flat and leave your hands smelling like a penny jar for the rest of the afternoon.

So imagine my confusion tonight when I looked into the two-thousand-year-old legal philosophy that justifies most of modern finance, and found out the whole thing rests on the assertion that money doesn’t smell.

Around 70 AD, the Roman Emperor Vespasian put a tax on the urine collected from public street urinals, which tanners and laundry workers bought for the ammonia. His son Titus complained that funding the empire with piss money was disgusting.

According to the famous story, Vespasian held a gold coin from the first tax payment up to his son’s nose and asked him if the smell bothered him. Titus said no. And Vespasian replied, “Yet it comes from urine.”

Out of that little exchange came the Latin maxim Pecunia non olet—“Money does not smell.”

To this day, tax courts, banks, and corporate boards treat that line like Vespasian discovered a law of physics. It is the philosophical bedrock of financial fungibility. It is why the IRS taxes illegal income the same as a carpenter’s paycheck, and it is how a decent schoolteacher’s default 401(k) can profit from an insurance company denying a kid’s hospital claim without the teacher ever feeling guilty. Once the misery gets washed through a stock ticker and shows up as a green +8.4% on a retirement screen, the money “doesn’t smell” like where it came from anymore.

Wait a minute.

Go back and look at what Vespasian actually said.

Titus wasn’t complaining that the gold coins in the palace treasury were literally wet with pee. Nobody was fishing gold coins out of the toilets. The leather merchants were paying the tax in normal coins. Titus was saying that the source of the money—what the government was doing to get it—was shameful.

And Vespasian’s legendary counter-argument was that because the physical piece of metal didn’t smell like urine, the source of the money didn’t matter.

That makes zero sense in any logic or meaning.

That would be like a hitman getting paid via direct deposit, holding his iPhone up to your face, and saying, “Sniff the glass on my banking app! Does it smell like murder? No? Then how I got the money doesn’t matter!”

Vespasian didn’t prove anything about economics. Titus probably just made the mistake of using a figure of speech—calling it “foul” or “stinking” money—and Vespasian took advantage of the opening his opposition left in their language. He took a metaphor literally, pointed at an empty piece of metal, changed the subject from the act to the token, and two thousand years of bankers pretended it was logic.

Every time I see a moment in history where someone played with words to make a point that stuck for two thousand years, I think of one guy.

Jesus.

Look at how Jesus actually argued whenever the religious establishment tried to trap him. Almost every famous line he ever dropped was him spotting a massive opening in his opposition’s language and flipping their own words back on them.

When they tried to get him arrested over Roman taxes—“Is it lawful to pay taxes to Caesar, or not?”—he literally pulled the coin move. He asked them to hold up a denarius, asked whose face was stamped on the metal, and said, “Then give back to Caesar what is Caesar’s, and to God what is God’s.”

When they dragged out a woman caught in adultery and cited the law of Moses to stone her, he didn’t argue that the law was wrong. He just added one qualifier inside their own frame: “Let the one among you who is without sin throw the first stone.”

Even the entire Catholic papacy was built on a literal pun on his friend’s nickname: “You are Peter ( Petros ), and upon this rock ( petra ) I will build my church.”

Now ask yourself: how much do you want to bet his disciples took his lead in how they wrote their books?

Both sides of the modern religious debate miss this completely. Strict fundamentalists act like the Gospel writers were robotic court stenographers typing up a police report. Edgy internet atheists call them con men making up lies.

Neither of those is how real human beings work when they look up to a teacher.

If you spent three years following around a guy whose entire superpower was playing with words, flipping metaphors upside down, and using openings in the old texts to make a point land—what are you going to do when it’s your turn to write a book about him?

You are going to copy his style.

Before we had science and a consistent representation of physical phenomena, the onus was entirely on meaning.

Nobody two thousand years ago was separating a story into “Box A: Literal Physics” and “Box B: Symbolic Meaning,” because Box A hadn’t been invented yet. If a teacher opened people’s eyes to how they were being used and fed their souls when they were starving, writing down that he gave sight to the blind and fed five thousand people with five loaves of bread wasn’t a fake lab report. In a world where the entire burden of truth sat on meaning, shaping the story to match what it meant was the only way to record it.

I came to this conclusion just by running a simple thought experiment on myself. If I were alive in the first century, with my exact brain and my love for words, what would I be doing?

Of course I would be trying to make my own books.

And if I wanted those books to move mountains—if I wanted to wake regular people up and give them something big enough to stand up to Caesar— God would be the word to use to move mountains.

Think about why that word had so much weight in the first place.

God is entirely human-made. And before any priesthood or empire ever wrote a rulebook around it, its original intention was to describe what we don’t understand, period.

Why the storm wiped out a harvest. Why the sun came back up. Why a heartbeat stops. Why we exist at all. Humans needed a single vessel to hold everything beyond their understanding, so they coined the word God . And because no king or army can outrank what nobody understands, that word automatically carried the heaviest prerequisite association in human language.

First-century writers realized they could attach love, human worth, and meaning to that word to move mountains.

What a dilemma that left us with.

Because human beings will always be surrounded by things they don’t understand. And as long as God sits in people’s heads as the explanation for the unknown, people can still justify whatever they don’t understand simply by accepting whatever new meanings get associated with God . On one side, that gives someone like my mom peace when life hurts in ways nobody can explain. On the other side, any politician or institution can staple a brand-new agenda onto God , and millions of people will swallow what they don’t understand without ever looking inward to deduce the truth for themselves.

Look closely and you realize we actually have two words like that.

God and Human .

Two versions of things we can’t explain.

We don’t understand how our own consciousness works or why we exist any more than we understand the cosmos. Both are complete mysteries at the root. The only difference between the two buckets is recognition:

God is that which we don’t understand outside of us.

Human is literally those we recognize as like us.

Because Human is associated with what we are, its physical representation is simply an animal that looks and acts like us.

Adding “and acts” is where all the gatekeeping sneaks in. Whenever someone doesn’t act like the herd’s routine—when they think in an inner monologue instead of pictures, or refuse to play along with a rigged schedule—people’s recognition breaks, and they start arguing over what it means to be a normal human.

Which is the funniest part of all.

Dogs don’t sit around arguing over the true definition of a dog. Sharks don’t split their church in half debating what a real shark should believe.

Even when we are trying to exclude each other, we all argue over meaning.

Therefore, all human.

So it goes.

The Rebel’s Contract

Two thousand years ago, the guys who figured out how language and meaning actually worked were broke fishermen writing scrolls by oil lamp, while Emperor Vespasian sat in a palace collecting the public urinal tax and telling everyone the money didn’t smell.

Today, the machine is automated. Every two weeks, default 401(k) deductions and ad budgets wash the smell right off the most extractive corporations on Earth, while independent writers who refuse to sell out their voice get buried by algorithms that only reward ragebait and compliance.

Your subscription isn’t a donation; it’s a direct investment in my liberation from wage slavery. Every dollar frees up my time to keep digging through the noise, connecting the dots, and forging more tools for our shared arsenal—with zero corporate leash and zero washed money.

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