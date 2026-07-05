lurk moar.

lurk moar.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RJ Ashfield's avatar
RJ Ashfield
Jul 6

Wow. That was the largest piece of hyperbolic, speculative and unhinged nonsense I have seen in months. Maybe even years. The premises were coarse and almost unintelligible. The arguments and observations were incoherent at best, the conclusion was thin and facile. Well done! 🙄

Reply
Share
2 replies
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Explorer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture